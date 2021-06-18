The two teams have met three times in their history, with one win for the Croats and two draws, but never with a Czech victory. This Friday the first could come in a match where the stakes are high, especially for the world runners-up, who could suffer on the last day of the group stage of this European Championship.
On which TV channel can I watch Croatia – Czech Republic?
On Spain It can be seen in Cuatro from 6:00 p.m.
On Mexico It can be followed on Sky HD from 11:00 a.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast throughout Latin America. It can be followed in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) or Argentina (1:00 p.m.) among other countries.
On USA It can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between Los Angeles (09:00 a.m.) and New York (12:00 p.m.).
How can I stream Croatia – Czech Republic?
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America It can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes. In addition, in Colombia There will also be other options such as Win Sports + or Win Sports Online, while TNT Sports Stadium and TNT Sports Go will be alternatives in chili.
On USA it can be followed on SiriusXM FC, ESPN + or PrendeTV.
Where is the Croatia – Czech Republic?
The stake will take place in Hampden Park, located in Scotland and with a capacity for 51,866 spectators. However, the restrictions under COBID-19 allow a maximum of 12,000 spectators in the stands.
What was the last result between Croatia and the Czech Republic?
The last time they met was on June 17, 2016, celebrating five years of it on Thursday. In this match, corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Eurocopa de France 2016, there was a draw (2-2). Ivan Perisic and Ivan Rakitic put the Croats ahead, but Milan Skoda and Tomas Necid established the equalizer in the final quarter of an hour.
CROATIA
The defeat (1-0) against England could enter the plans as it was a direct duel for the leadership of the group, but not adding the three points today could complicate things a lot. They need to win to avoid risking everything to one card and calmly face the last date.
The Croatian team arrives with history in their favor, as reflected by never having lost in their second game in a group stage of an important competition such as the European Championship or the World Cup.
Zlatko Dalic will have the only doubt in Dejan Lovren, who missed the first match due to muscle discomfort but could reappear in this match.
CZECH REPUBLIC
He fulfilled on the first date by beating Scotland (0-2) and, although initially it was expected that he could fight at most for third place, beating the Balkans could allow him to fight for the leadership.
The team has won the first game three times, finishing champion (1976), semifinalist (2004) and eliminated in groups (2008). They will try to avoid repeating the latter, to a large extent, seeking to take advantage of the moment of form of a Patrik Schick who signed a double and aspires to the best goal of the tournament.
Jaroslav Silhavy will be able to count on all his selected ones.
CROATIA (1-4-3-3)
Dominik Livakovic – Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko – Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric – Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric
CZECH REPUBLIC (1-4-2-3-1)
Tomas Vaclik – Jan Boril, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Vladimir Coufal – Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek – Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Masopust – Patrik Schick
Although the image of the Czech Republic was very good against Scotland, it is true that the rival’s entity was not comparable to that of the current runner-up in the world, who also now goes with more pressure than the first match. We believe that they will not obtain a result that endangers the classification and that they will prevail.
Prediction: Croatia 2 – 1 Czech Republic
