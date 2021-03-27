Croatia: There are not good times in the world runner-up. They are six defeats in their last nine games, including this last one against Slovenia in the first qualifying match for Qatar 2022. The great weak point of the team is being the defense. It is difficult for them to keep a clean sheet, even in victories. Only the first place gives you direct access to the World Cup, so winning today is more necessary if possible.

As to follow: Luka modric. The veteran captain will start and carry the handle of Croatia. Worry about any physical mishap you may have.