As happened in 1998, Croatia ended its World Cup participation with a victory that places it in third position, one step lower than four years ago, but ultimately a pleasant aftertaste that extends to Morocco, defeated in its last two duels in Qatar, also proud to hear its national anthem seven times. Only four teams can boast of this in an unforgettable championship for two countries that fought for a bronze medal that was more symbolic than valuable, a medal that few expected a month ago to be within their reach.

2 Dominik Livakovic, Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Perisic, Kovacic, Lovro Majer (Pasalic, min. 65), Mislav Orsic (Kristijan Jakic, min. 94), Kramaric (Nikola Vlasic, min. 60), Modric and Livaja ( Petkovic, min 65)

1 Bono, Achraf Dari (Badr Benoun, min. 63), Achraf Hakimi, Y. Attiat-Allah, Jawad El Yamiq (Selim Amallah, min. 66), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Ilias Chair, min. 45), B. El Khannouss ( Azz-Eddine Ounahi, min. 55), Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal (Anass Zaroury, min. 63), En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech

See also Ukrenergo assessed the scale of damage to infrastructure after the explosions goals

1-0 min. 6: Gvardiol. 1-1 min. 8: Achraf Dari. 2-1 min. 41: Mislav Orsic. Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim Yellow cards Azz-Eddine Ounahi (min. 68) and Selim Amallah (min. 83)



The liturgy of a World Cup is not the same as that of an Olympic Games and perhaps for this reason, due to the relative value given to the difference between finishing third or fourth, the match was more open and less tense than previous events. Some valuable pieces like Brozovic or Lovren in Croatia stayed in the reserve. In Morocco, the emerging Ounahi was kept on the bench for almost an hour. Morocco, in reality, arrived with the deposit in the reserve, with injured and beaten in all its lines, stood up, always proud and dignified. But he gave in to the Croatian solidity and marksmanship.

More information

The game began with two almost consecutive goals in each goal, a more than obvious clue about the character of the event, which began openly and if it got stuck it was more due to the exhaustion of many footballers than to the prudence that guided them. Croatia scored on their first arrival, an action that it is difficult to imagine that Morocco’s defensive ferocity would have allowed a week ago: a frontal free kick ended with two headers by Croatian footballers in the area defended by Bono. The sought-after Gvardiol was the one who scored, but as soon as he took off the center, another center-back, Achraf Dari, also tied via the air.

The game evolved between the pleasant and the thick. The stars appeared. Amrabat’s hierarchy, Ziyech’s class, Achraf Hakimi’s strength, Modric’s wisdom, who demanded the best of Bono. The aim, in short, of Orsic, a talent that is usually shown at Dinamo Zagreb and who, with hardly any minutes in the national team, left his mark with a thread that earned Croatia the winning goal in the last moments of the first part.

The return from the break had an abrupt point, of uncertainty until the proximity of the end unleashed everyone and opened a round trip that could benefit anyone. The Qatari braid and, what is worse, all the troops at the head of the video arbitration, took a penalty from Amrabat to Gvardiol that could have sentenced everything prematurely, before Morocco launched into the area through centers for their last epic in Qatar, a passionate arreón that culminated with a header on the hour of En-Nesyri that was inches away from forcing an extension, but that was ultimately the last portrait of an unforgettable team.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar