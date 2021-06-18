Chronicle

The matches of the Eurocopa are sometimes moved by the impulse of the anthems, and are not those of Croatia and the Czech Republic, titled respectively My beautiful homeland, Y Where is my home?, songs that make the blood of footballers boil. Nothing to do with the marsellesa, the Fratelli d’Italia, wave Scotland flower, which may sound like a cheesy name, but sends the army of the proud King of England home to think again. The romantic ballads of the teams clashing in Hampden Park invited depression. Croatia, which was played a lot, and the Czech Republic came out hypotensive.

Well covered Modric, Perisic disappeared, the Czechs al trantran They took command, and they came closer to Ivakovic’s goal than the Croats to Vaclik’s, but it was a domain without substance, why will they say. Croatia, which needed a good result after losing to England, were, paradoxically, the most indolent team. In addition, the matter was complicated when on a corner kick, in the 34th minute, Lovren put his elbow in and hit Schick on the nose. The assailant concealed the gesture, but the victim’s nosebleed revealed the cake. Del Cerro looked at him on the VAR screen and sentenced; Schick, nose swollen and bleeding, caught the ball and executed. After dialing he went to clean the blood. The goal put Croatia on the brink.

But the team led by Modric is a group used to playing to the limit. In the World Cup he was runner-up after two penalty shootouts and one extra time, so they conceded the goal with serenity and made their way to the second half. Maybe in the locker room the Flower of scotland, or the Marseillaise, or the Croatian players to play a haka New Zealander, but they came out like shots after the break. After two minutes, Perisic had already tied the game. Kramaric mischievously took a free kick towards his teammate’s uncheck, who ran, dribbled, sought position and scored from a cross shot. Croatia played better from that moment, but within half an hour there were no forces left on either side. They raised the white flag. For the Czech Republic, the draw was going well; Not so much for the Croats, but they already know about extreme situations and will play against Scotland on the third day of this group stage.

