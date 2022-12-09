Brazil is still the big favorite

The Brazilian team arrived in Qatar as the great favorite for the World Cup. After the group stage and the round of 16, the Tite team has confirmed that condition. They were first in the group after beating Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0) and losing (1-0) to Cameroon in a match where nothing was at stake.

But the great moment for Brazil so far has been the round of 16, where they scored four goals against South Korea in the first half to settle the game (4-1).

The great offensive potential of the team, with Neymar recovered, is joined by a staunch defense: they have only conceded two goals so far in the World Cup. With Croatia they will have their most demanding test so far.