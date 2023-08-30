Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

A ferry runs in Croatia. The prices at the ship’s bar now caused resentment. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Danita Delimont

Another bill from Croatia causes trouble. This time a customer paid, in his opinion, too high a price for two small beers.

Prizna – The holiday season is in full swing. The fact that prices in tourist regions are slightly higher at this time of the year than in the off-season has long since become normal. But especially in Croatia price increases this summer are causing a lot of resentment. Now there is a new such case.

A shocked passenger on the ferry between Prizna and Zigljen told the Croatian portal about “prices like in a five-star hotel”. dnevnik.hr. What is meant by this is the bill he received on the ferry for two small beers. He should therefore pay 14.40 euros for two 0.33 liter Heineken beers. That makes 7.20 euros per beer.

Croatia shock after the bill for two small beers

According to the Croatian portal, it is well known that the prices at the bars on the ferries of the relevant shipping company are generally slightly higher than, for example, in cafes on land. But now the prices on the ferries have “shot up”. The shipping company is more or less following the trend in Croatia.

Especially in gastronomy, the prices in the popular holiday destination on the Adriatic have been adjusted significantly this year – upwards, of course. As a result, many vacationers felt deceived when looking at the bill, writes dnevnik.hras they would expect prices to be at a similar level as before.

Beer bill from Croatia shocked: prices have risen in general

That’s how it was for a number of Croatia vacationers. A tourist was about the price of one Disappointed portion of cevapcici and a small beer. She ended up paying 25 euros. And the hotels and accommodations also adjusted their prices significantly upwards. But that actually led to a wave of cancellations. Many providers then had to lower their prices significantly in order not to have to look at empty hotel rooms in the high season.

But why were the prices adjusted massively this year?

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

According to information provided by Michael Müller from the portal croati.de several factors come into play. Inflation in particular is driving prices in general. But the operating costs have also risen because of the energy crisis. In addition, wages would rise, for example for cleaning staff. In addition, the conversion from Kuna to Euro was also used by many to adjust prices upwards. In some cases, prices have risen by almost 50 percent. (rjs)