In the run-up to Monday’s first World Cup match against Senegal, the Netherlands no longer has an exhibition game on the program, but that does not apply to many other countries. In the coming days, sixteen more participants in the World Cup in Qatar will play, and some even against each other.
Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador, opponents of the Orange in Group A, no longer play a friendly international match, just like the Netherlands. Louis van Gaal’s team landed with the selection in Doha on Monday evening. With Ghana – Switzerland and Japan – Canada even World Cup countries compete against each other.
Wednesday
• Saudi Arabia – Croatia 0-1 (Andrej Kramaric)
• 4:30 pm: United Arab Emirates – Argentina
• 6:00 PM: Oman – Germany
• 6:00 PM: Poland – Chile
• 8:30 pm: Mexico – Sweden
Thursday
• 11am: Ghana – Switzerland
• 2.40 pm: Japan – Canada
• 3 p.m.: Iraq – Costa Rica
• 5:00 PM: Jordan – Spain
• 7:45 PM: Portugal – Nigeria
Friday
• 14.00 hours: Cameroon – Panama
• 16.00 hours: Belgium – Egypt
• 4:30 pm: Bahrain – Serbia
Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.
| Schedule
The Dutch national team opens the World Cup against Senegal on November 21 at 5 p.m., one day after the opening game Qatar-Ecuador. View the complete schedule in Qatar. View the special World Cup match center here!
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Croatia #beats #Saudi #Arabia #Lionel #Messi #leads #Argentina #exhibition #game
Leave a Reply