DOHA (Reuters) – Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third place match at the World Cup on Saturday, four years after finishing runners-up and repeating the feat of 1998.

Mislav Orsic’s late goal sealed the contest after two goals in the first nine minutes set the tone for a thrilling encounter, with Achraf Dari equalizing after Josko Gvardiol’s opener for Croatia.

Moroccan fans turned out in large numbers to support their team. They booed the Croatian players whenever they had possession, their whistles echoing inside the packed Khalifa International Stadium.

But that did not stop Croatia from imposing itself. Early on, a cross in the penalty area found Ivan Perisic, who deftly headed it into the penalty area, where the masked Gvardiol dove in to head in to silence the Moroccan side.

Two minutes later, Morocco responded with a set-piece when a cross came from Lovro Majer’s head and into the area where an unmarked Dari headed past the goalkeeper.

Buoyed by the draw, Morocco began to find gaps in the Croatian defence, with movement and passing helping to create a number of chances. But the African team lacked the killer instinct in front of goal.

Croatia duly punished them in the 42nd minute when an interception found Orsic, whose curved shot beautifully curled into the tight angle past Yassine Bounou.

The second half wasn’t as eventful as the first as exhaustion after a long tournament seemed to get the better of both teams playing their seventh game in Qatar.

Croatia still complained when Gvadiol appeared to be brought down in the area by Sofyan Amrabat, but the referee refused to award a penalty.

Youssef En-Nesyri came close when he headed in injury time, but despite Morocco’s best efforts to equalise, Croatia held on for victory and bronze, equaling their feat in 1998 when they also finished third. In 2018, it reached the final, being defeated by France.

