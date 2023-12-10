Advance: Russia-Saudi Arabia deal will lead to Trump victory over Biden

The deal between Moscow and Riyadh to reduce oil production will lead to a shift in the oil market and will force US elites to support Donald Trump in the presidential election, stated columnist for the Croatian publication Advance Antun Roša.

According to the journalist, this will be the reason for Trump’s victory over the current head of state, Joe Biden. He believes that “tectonic changes” are taking place in the Middle East due to the decline of Washington’s influence.

“The emphasis placed by the Kremlin and Riyadh on “supporting” the plan to reduce production looks like a signal to OPEC+ countries that have not reduced production or have reduced it insufficiently,” the author said.

Rocha recalled Biden's visit to Riyadh in 2022, when he was unable to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase oil production to reduce market prices. Biden's failure will cost the US President dearly, the journalist assessed the consequences. “The oil elite will not forgive Joe Biden for this and will do everything to return Donald Trump to power,” he emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on December 6. The Russian leader held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.