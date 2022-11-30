They were the two clear favorites in Group F to get into the round of 16, but it is most likely that one of them will leave the World Cup earlier than expected and, consequently, lower the curtain on one of their best generations. Belgium and Croatia (4:00 p.m.) seek access to the crosses, with the checkered team having a certain advantage. The tie is worth it, in addition to the victory, and Roberto Martínez’s men only need the victory to continue in Qatar. In this case, for Croatia to join in addition to Belgium, Morocco would have to lose to Canada (already eliminated), and do so by one more goal difference than the defeat of the Balkans against the Central Europeans.

With these accounts, the percentage probability of seeing the last game of one of these two magnificent generations is quite high. Both Belgium and Croatia are facing the last major tournament with many of the stars that have made them shine all these years. In Russia 2018 they reached their peak with the second place for the Croats and the third place for the ‘red devils’, and in Qatar 2022 they fight for one last dance, although with different perspectives. At least, seen what has been seen so far.

Belgium, along with Uruguay and Germany, is being one of the disappointments of the tournament. They beat Canada with difficulty and lost fairly against Morocco. The locker room is split, with accusations between certain heavyweights, and their captain and former star player, Eden Hazard, is a hindrance. A situation that has nothing to do with that of Croatia. The passage of time has been better managed by the Balkan team and has come to this World Cup with the desire to repeat the feat of four and a half years ago, but also aware of how extremely complicated it is for a country of only four million inhabitants.

confident



Croatia tied in their debut against Morocco (0-0) and thrashed Canada in the second game (4-1), after coming back from Davies’ initial goal. A draw and a win makes them go into this decisive match with confidence. Along the way, Spain appears that, except for surprise, will be first in its group and will meet the second in this group F in which this Thursday Croatia and Belgium seek to extend, at least one more game, the journey of a dream generation .