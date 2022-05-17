The test sessions of Le Mans they had brought out Bagnaia (Ducati) and Quartararo (Yamaha) as the accredited riders of the best race pace on the starting grid, with Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) who had nominated himself as the third wheel. Few had predicted an exploit in the race of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) who started from the fifth box of the grid, but who seemed a bit in trouble riding his Desmosedici GP21, so much so that he crashed three times in the course of the end. week, one in the Warm Up on Sunday morning. But the forecasts have been denied and between a Quartararo who got stuck in the group without being able to overtake and an Aleix Espargarò unable to keep up with the Ducati pace, it was precisely Enea Bastianini, who quickly got rid of Jack Miller (Ducati), to go hunting for Bagnaia. Between the two there was a good melee, with the Turin official team who, in an attempt to respond to the rival who had just passed him, was first the protagonist of a long braking and then of a crash that put an end to his hopes of victory in the gravel. In this way Bastianini had the road cleared in front of him to conquer the third success of his brilliant start to the championship.

Between the winner from Rimini and the driver from Turin there was then a question and answer with a taste of rivalry, with the ‘Bestia’ who explained that he had tried to make his rival nervous and ‘Pecco’ who replied that he had not felt pressure and to have adopted the same tactic of immediately replying to the overtaking already shown in the past with Quartararo and Marc Marquez. In such situations it is always interesting to hear the opinions of external observers, such as the one issued by Alex Crivillé – world champion with the Honda HRC 500 in 1999 – that the Spaniards of Brand he read what happened as follows: “Bastianini had a perfect race. When he arrived in the leading group he overtook Miller and it didn’t take long to overtake Bagnaia as well. When the latter saw Bastianini in front of him, he did the impossible to follow him and made a mistake and fell. Bagnaia had to try, but he also knew it would be complicated, because Bastianini was impeccable. After the fall Bagnaia was devastated, because he had made the pole and had the pace to win, but he did not expect such a strong Bastianini“. Crivillé has great esteem for the Gresini team from Rimini: “Its secret lies in the set-up and its driving. He knows how to read races very well and manages to manage the tires well. I think at the moment he is the strongest rider in MotoGP ”.