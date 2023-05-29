Party says it is “confident” that appeals presented to the Electoral Court will take the process to the appropriate forum

The Republicans, party of the federal deputy Marcelo Crivella, published a note stating that the revocation of mandate of the congressman is not up to the 1st Instance. In addition, he said that the forum that imposed the decision does not have legal competence.



“We are confident that the appeals already presented to the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) will be duly analyzed, considering the appropriate instances of the process”said the acronym in a note released on Sunday (May 28).

In the note, the Republicans stated that the decision does not have immediate effect and, therefore, Crivella will continue to perform his duties as a federal deputy.

The decision, published on May 8, 2023, was based on a 2020 action filed by the “It’s the people’s turn!” –composed of the PT (Workers’ Party) and the PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil)– in which the acronyms accused Crivella of “practice of abuse of power of authority and prohibited conduct for public agents in electoral campaigns”. The process is confidential.

According to the magistrate, the decision has “pedagogical-preventive character” and demonstrates the rejection of “perpetrated moral and illegal conduct” pthe former mayor of Rio. Márcia Capanema also set a fine of R$ 433,290.

wanted by Power360Marcelo Crivella’s defense also said that the decision “has no immediate effect”. He declared that “An Electoral Judge of 1st Instance does not have the competence to cancel the mandate of a Federal Deputy” and what resources have already been presented.

Read the full note:

“Regarding the information released by the press this Sunday, May 28, about federal deputy Marcelo Crivella (RJ), the Republicans make the following points public:

“The mentioned decision is dated from the beginning of May and does not have immediate effect. Therefore, the deputy will continue to exercise his parliamentary functions regularly;



“It is important to emphasize that the impeachment of a federal deputy is not up to an electoral judge of first instance, who does not have the legal competence to do so, especially since the facts, object of the process, refer to the 2020 election.

“We are confident that the appeals already presented to the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) will be duly analyzed, considering the appropriate instances of the process;



“We also inform you that the process remains confidential, ensuring due confidentiality and compliance with legal procedures.



“We, Republicans, reiterate our commitment to legality, transparency and respect for judicial bodies. We fully trust the current legal system and the pursuit of a fair and impartial decision.

“National Executive of Republicans

Brasília, May 28, 2023.”