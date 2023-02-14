Former mayor is accused of cash 2 for allegedly receiving R$ 1 million from businessmen during the 2016 campaign

Former mayor of Rio de Janeiro and current federal deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) became a defendant in the case “Kickback HQ” in the city hall of the capital in 2016. The Electoral Justice of the State accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the end of January. Here’s the full of the decision (238 KB).

Crivella and 25 other people mentioned in the process are accused of the crime of cash 2 during the 2016 election campaign. According to the MP’s complaint, the now congressman allegedly received R$ 1 million in bribes from a group of businessmen.

The federal deputy is accused of money laundering, corruption and criminal organization. Crivella was arrested 9 days before the end of his term in Rio City Hall, accused of running a bribe collection scheme.

After Crivella moved to the home regime, the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes authorized the former mayor to respond freely. He imposed, however, precautionary measures, such as handing over the passport. The measure was revoked by the magistrate himself, who ordered the return of the politician’s passport.

O Power360 contacted Crivella’s defense, but did not receive answers until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

The corruption scheme was supposedly headed, in addition to Crivella, by Rafael Alves, who was seen as the operator of the “Propina HQ”. He received checks from companies that were interested in closing contracts or had money to receive from the city of Rio, according to the MP. In return, he would facilitate the signing of contracts and the payment of debts.

The Hades operation was carried out after the award-winning delation of the money changer Sérgio Mizrahy, arrested in the Câmbio Desligo operation, linked to Lava Jato. It was the money changer who mentioned ‘Kickback HQ’ when referring to the scheme.