D.he number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care treatment in Germany fell to 2955 on Wednesday. This means that for the first time since November 8, 2020, the value is below 3000 again, according to the intensive care register of the “German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine” (Divi). The previous high was reached on January 3 of this year with 5745 patients. Since then, the value has almost halved.

Christian Karagiannidis, head of the Divi intensive care registry, points out, however, that the capacities that have become free are now being used for patients with other diseases. As a result, the number of free beds remains low. “In addition, the staff is becoming increasingly tired,” he told the FAZ. The intensive care doctor therefore sees no reason to give the all-clear: “Our main concern is the British mutant. If, after opening, this wave leads to an increasing R-value well above 1, the wave of infection precedes the wave of vaccinations and we experience another peak load that we must absolutely prevent. “

In December, when there was still no talk of the British mutant, Karagiannidis had told the FAZ in an interview that the hospitals could breathe a sigh of relief again from a number below 3000. At that time the number had soared that politicians were forced to declare a lockdown.

Most of the Covid 19 patients in intensive care treatment are currently in North Rhine-Westphalia (591). This is followed by Bavaria (472), Hesse (282), Baden-Württemberg (241), Berlin (222) and Saxony (213). The number is lowest in Bremen (30) and in Saarland and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (both 49).