Sentiment against the former pope: Benedict’s private secretary denies all allegations © Daniel Karmann / picture alliance

Archbishop Georg Gänswein does not believe that German Catholics will get the approval of Pope Francis with their recent reform decisions.

Rome – The private secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. told the church broadcaster EWTN on Tuesday that the synodal path in Germany could “manufacture texts”. However, the world synod organized by Rome, on which such declarations must have an influence, is decisive in terms of canon law. “I am convinced that they are sterile.”

Last week, the Catholic Church in Germany decided on reforms at a synodal assembly in Frankfurt. She spoke out in favor of more participation by the faithful in the selection of bishops, the blessing of homosexual couples and the admission of married priests and women as deacons. Gänswein said that if the Germans thought they had to “help Rome along, so to speak, then they are welcome to do so”. “I would be a little more careful, I would be a little less – now I’m saying it brutally – prepotent and would then also shift down a gear, even in public presentations.”

In addition, one could speculate to what extent the latest developments are related to the abuse report and the criticism of Benedict. The Archbishop spoke of a campaign. “One wants to drive him – I’ll say it casually – to the cart.” In the report, Benedict is accused of misconduct in four cases during his time as Archbishop of Munich and Freising. Gänswein again contradicted the accusation of cover-up. Benedict never lied. “He is the father of transparency.” As Pope and previously as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he initiated decisive reforms in the fight against child abuse and pedophilia. (dpa)