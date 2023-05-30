“Game of Thrones”, “Succession” or “Euphoria” are popular programs on HBO, the streaming platform, which compete with Netflix or Amazon Prime productions. However, there are also products in its catalog that are not to the liking of hundreds, such is the case of the animation series Velma. Now, the premiere of a new series starring Lily-Rose Depp and the singer has been announced. The Weeknd, which is directed by Samuel Levinson. Next, we tell you what were the first opinions of “The idol”.

What did the critics think about “The idol”?

Although it has not yet been released, it has already been annihilated by critics. According to David Fear of rolling stonesthe Serie “it’s nasty and brutal.” “(It feels) much longer than it is and much, much worse than you would have anticipated”, he asserted. Lovia Gyarkye, from hollywood reporter, mentioned that Levinson applies “efficient and graceful” directing to each scene. “Some of them have momentum, but others are contradictory and most are confusing,” he said.

Peter Debruge, of Variety, said that “the script seems calculated to fool audiences into thinking they are watching how Hollywood works, when much of it boils down to tawdry clichés.” For his part, Ed Potton, from The Times, commented that there is a lack of authentic dignity. “Chilling in the way #MeToo and mental health are addressed,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Richard Lawson of Vanity Fairnoted that “there’s a slight awkwardness, as if Levinson and his actors are talking dirty for the first time.”

It should be noted that Robbie Collin of Daily Telegraphalso mentioned that “even the music turns out terrible”.

When does “The idol” come out?

While the first two episodes of “The idol” were appreciated during the Cannes International Film Festival on Monday, May 22, the series arrives this Sunday, June 4.

“The idol”: cast

Lily-Rose Melody Depp as Jocelyn

Jennie as Anys

The Weeknd as Tedros

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Troye Sivan as Xander

Rachel Sennott as Leila

Hari Nef as Talia

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

Hank Azaria as Chaim.

