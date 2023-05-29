Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Erdogan can rule Turkey for another five years. Russia’s President Putin and Hungary’s Orban are particularly happy with the result.

Ankara – Less than four hours after the polling stations closed, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the winner of the runoff. Reactions from home and abroad followed almost as quickly – initially, above all, criticism from Erdogan opponents of the leaders of the opposition alliance Six. “Where is Aksener, where is Davutoglu, where is Babacan, where is Uysal, where is Kilicdaroglu,” asks journalist Baris Pehlivan on Halk TV.

Turkey election was an AKP campaign

The German-Turkish journalist Süheyla Kaplan is not surprised by the result. “Basically, no dictator would organize an election that he would lose. These elections did not take place in a normal electoral atmosphere. It wasn’t a choice, it was a choice AKPcampaign that has brought the entire state apparatus into its power and a ruthless, dirty campaign against the opposition across all media channels led,” said Kaplan in an interview with our editorial team.

“The leader of the opposition party fought honorably against the entire campaign and against the AKP, which had taken over the state. In these elections, Erdoğan won by a hair’s breadth with the votes of Turks living abroad. Erdoğan voters who went to the polls with Rabia signs, even though they live in a democratic country, have the Islamist, fascist one-man regime in the Türkiye given their approval again,” Kaplan said indignantly.

Turkey election did not take place under fair conditions

In an interview with Fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA, the German-Turkish journalist Mehmet Tanli also criticized the unequal conditions in the Türkiye election. “Just like the first rounds found the elections were not conducted under fair conditions instead of. Erdogan controls the media – including the private ones,” says Tanli. In addition, the religious authority is on the side of Erdogan and his AKP. “Erdogan has repeatedly been able to give campaign speeches in mosques, which his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (CHP) was denied. There is an Islamist-nationalist climate in the country that Erdogan knows how to use for himself.”

Kilicdaroglu is a Kurdish Alevi and is therefore repeatedly criticized by Islamists and nationalists. Tanli believes that the already ailing economy will continue to suffer and camps will harden even further. Under the conditions, Erdogan would not be able to rule the country for another five years. “I think there will be early elections in two years,” Tanli said.

Further distance from the West to be feared after Turkey’s elections

The Turkish journalist Arzu Yildiz, who lives in exile in Canada, also assumes that the situation in Turkey will deteriorate. “On Monday people will wake up in an even poorer Türkiye. In my view, a new empire has been established. On May 28, secularism and the republic were abolished. If Erdogan now also introduces the Kailfat, then the matter will be complete,” said Yildiz. Turkey has now moved closer to Iran and Afghanistan and has moved away from Europe.

Turkey election marked by inequalities, oppression and lies

The imprisoned former co-chairman of the HDP, Selahattin Demirtas was disappointed with the election result and assumes manipulation. “In reality, it wasn’t a choice, it was a major operation. The election process was marked by big ones,” Demirtas said on Twitter. The entire election was rigged.

Putin and Orban happy with the outcome of the election

The Russian President, on the other hand, is happy with the outcome of the election Wladimir Putin, who warmly congratulated Erdogan: “The election victory was the legitimate result of your selfless work as the head of state of the Turkish Republic”. Erdogan’s triumph demonstrates the Turkish people’s support for the course of “national sovereignty and independent foreign policy.”

“Congratulations to President Erdogan on his unchallenged election victory! Congratulations, Mr. President,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Twitter. Erdogan has good relations with both politicians, who are notorious for their crackdown on press freedom and human rights.