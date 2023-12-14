On December 14, the streaming service Netflix premiered the second half of the sixth and final season of the series “The Crown” about the reign of Elizabeth II. The first part – four episodes – was released a month earlier and was dedicated to the death of Princess Diana.

The authors dedicated the continuation to the period of Prince William’s growing up and his relationship with Kate Middleton. In addition, the episodes showed the death of Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, and the wedding of Charles and Camilla.

The historical drama series The Crown, written by screenwriter Peter Morgan, was released in 2016. It chronicled the life and reign of Elizabeth II from the moment of her wedding in 1947. The queen was played by different actresses in different seasons. Young – Claire Foy, old – Imelda Staunton, in adulthood – Olivia Colman. They all appeared in the final episode.

Previously, “Crown” had high ratings. However, the ending was not appreciated by critics.

“Game of Thrones' reputation was tarnished by a shoddy and ill-conceived final season, but if anything, The Crown's finale is even more disappointing,” writes Supernatural producer Craig Matheson of the Sydney Morning Herald.

