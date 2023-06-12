The recent premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the BeastsHe returned to Peru in the eyes of the world. And it is that the film, directed by Steven Caple Jr.has scenes recorded in various cities of our country, such as Cusco, Ica and San Martina fact that caused Peruvians to flock to movie theaters to see Optimus Prime together with the autobots and maximals in the most representative places on national soil.

“Transformers 7” is the best premiere in Peru so far this year. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Why did critics destroy “Transformers 7”?

Despite the enthusiasm of thousands of Peruvians to see the latest installment of the robot saga, some film critics had no mercy when giving their analysis of the film in which they star. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

These were some of the negative opinions:

“In the first ‘Transformers’ the star was Megan Fox (…) now it’s Dominique Fishback (…) The aspiration, however, is the same: to turn the junk of an overworn story into narrative gold” (Salvador Llopart, La Vanguardia newspaper).

“The seventh installment in the franchise inexplicably manages to slip below the bar set by previous ones and become the worst shapeshifter robot fighting movie” (Kevin Maher, The Times).

“Another standard story about an intergalactic threat from the sky, with the plot predictability of a broken clock” (Valerie Complex, Deadline).

“Don’t even get me started on this blatantly clumsy attempt to implant a Hasbro Cinematic Universe (…) It’s still unoriginal nonsense” (Dan Jolin, Empire).

Peruvians defend “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”

However, despite the negative criticism that the film is having from a sector, Peruvians have made “Transformers 7” become the best premiere in the country in 2023, surpassing “Spiderman: across the spiderverse”, “The little Mermaid”, “fast and furious x“, among others.

Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos star in the latest installment of the famous saga. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Who cares about negative reviews?”, “What do I care about reviews? Total, our Peru was seen by the whole world”, “The film is very funny and very good, do not be guided by other people’s comments. I recommend it 100%”, “Good plot, good animations and, on top of that, my Peru comes out, what are you going to know, pet?”, were some comments from Internet users, who defended the film.