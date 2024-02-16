Not even a week passed and 'Madame Web' was already sunk by critics. The film belonging to Sony's Spider-Man universe and which was under the direction of SJ Clarkson It did not meet the expectations of experts and received harsh comments due to its low cinematographic quality. Not even the performances of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced could save the film that was classified as one of the worst in the superhero genre.

This opinion was even shared by the public, who did not hesitate to express their feelings on social networks and described the film as the worst of the year. But is it that bad? In this note, we tell you what the critics said and what scores they received.

What did critics say about 'Madame Web'?

The majority consensus on 'Madame Web' It's a bad movie and it can't be saved anywhere.. However, they did manage to separate the film with the main actresses, whom they did not blame for the disaster in which they were involved. Likewise, many did not deny that they found the film attractive, although that was not related to the quality of the final product.

These were some of the opinions that critics had about 'Madame Web':

“If it is worth it for anything, it is thanks to Dakota Johnson, (…) capable of making bearable a film wrapped in the decadence of a genre incapable of escaping the trap of its own spider web” (Elsa Fernández-Santos, El País Newspaper) .

. “Since the story is simple and the script is one of those that can be conceived in a couple of afternoons, one has the feeling that it is an act of presentation of (…) new adventures…, as if this were already the case, in reality, the prequel” (Oti Rodríguez, Diario ABC) .

. “It takes the agony of superhero cinema to new and embarrassing extremes (…) nothing makes much sense or justifies the limp entertainment that Sony has perpetrated” (Alberto Corona, eldiario.es) .

. “It's not as bad as you've heard. It's much worse (…) Dakota Johnson's Spidey-like misadventure is the 'Cats' of superhero movies.” (David Fear, Rolling Stone) .

. “No matter how you look at it, with a character with poorly defined powers and no interesting plot, the film is superfluous (…) You don't have to be a fortune teller to realize that this franchise is dead” (Peter Debruge, Variety) .

. “The worst superhero movie since 'Morbius'” (Brian Truitt, USA Today).

What rating did critics give to 'Madame Web'?

If the opinions about 'Madame Web' They were that tough, the panorama does not change much as far as their qualification is concerned; since they are just as cruel or more. In the case of Rotten Tomatoes, one of the best-known portals in the field, the film received a score of 13%. In this way, it is the worst film in the Sony universe, even worse than 'Morbius', which has 15% approval.

The same scenario is repeated on IMDb. In this space, SJ Clarkson's footage earned a 3.8 out of 10 from a total of 8,000 ratings. For its part, on Metacritic, its fate was the same: 'Madame Web' got a score of 27 from the experts, while the public gave it just a 2.3.

'Madame Web' premiered on February 14 in theaters worldwide. Photo: Sony Pictures

