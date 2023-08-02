Critic’s Choice | The restaurant critic’s three favorite restaurants outside the city center – Perfect risotto and top pizza

A restaurant critic tells about his perennial favorites that are not located in the center of Helsinki. Great risotto can be found in Vantaa.

Helsinki the city center has been in such a closed situation for some time that good restaurants are on the wrong street corners.

When you go further away from the landmarks of the core, the mood is different. Of course, a basic pizzeria is always close by, and there is no shortage of kebabs and burgers, but finding more ambitious cooking is still not easy.