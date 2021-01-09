Superhero, action and science fiction movies make huge sums of money, and Hollywood knows it. With franchises that have won over fans, more than one asked for prizes dedicated exclusively to these types of stories.

That day arrived and this Sunday, January 10, 2021, the first Critics choice super awards, an event organized by the Association of Film Critics of the United States and Canada.

What are the Critics choice super awards?

The Broadcast Film Critics Association will recognize work and talents for superhero, action, fantasy, horror, sci-fi and animation storylines made in the past year.

How and where to see the Critics choice super awards 2021?

The awards ceremony It can be seen through the TNT signal from 7.00 pm The event will be hosted by Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez.

Critics choice super awards country broadcast schedule

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Nominees for the Critics choice super awards 2021

FILMS

Best Action Movie

Bad boys for life (Sony)

Da 5 bloods (Netflix)

Extraction (Netflix)

Greyhound (Apple TV +)

The hunt (Universal)

Mulan (Disney +)

The outpost (Screen Media)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Tom Hanks – Greyhound (Apple TV +)

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction (Netflix)

Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost (Screen Media)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 bloods (Netflix)

Will Smith – Bad boys for life (Sony)

John David Washington – Tenet (Warner Bros)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

Yifei Liu – Mulan (Disney +)

Blake Lively – The rhythm section (Paramount)

Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser confidential (Netflix)

Hilary Swank – The hunt (Universal)

Best Animated Film

Onward (Disney +)

Over the moon (Netflix)

A shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Disney +)

The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS)

Best Superhero Movie

Birds of prey (Warner Bros.)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Secret society of second-born royals (Disney +)

Sonic the hedgehog (Paramount)

Superman: man of tomorrow (Warner Bros. Animation)

SERIES

Best Action Series

9-1-1 (Fox)

Hanna (Amazon)

Hunters (Amazon)

SWAT (CBS)

Vikings (History)

Warrior (Cinemax)

Best Animated Series

Archer (FXX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV +)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Star trek: lower decks (CBS All Access)

Best Superhero Series

The boys (Amazon)

DC’s Legends of tomorrow (The CW)

Doom patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)

The flash (The CW)

Lucifer (Netflix)

The umbrella academy (Netflix)

Best Horror Series

Evil (CBS)

The haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Lovecraft country (HBO)

The outsider (HBO and MRC Television)

Supernatural (The CW)

The walking dead (AMC)

Best Science Fiction Series

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Star trek: discovery (CBS All Access)

Star trek: picard (CBS All Access)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Best villain in a series

Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

Abbey Lee – Lovecraft country (HBO)

Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The boys (Amazon)

Finn Wittrock – Ratched (Netflix)