The 29th edition of the Critics Choice Awards 2024 It will be carried out this sunday january 14 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, United States. These awards, evaluated by a panel of 400 critics from the Broadcast Film Critics Association, stand out as one of the most important film events of the year and serve as a preamble to the prestigious Oscar Awards. Productions such as 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Creatures' and 'Succession', as well as notable figures such as Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan, are some of the nominees for this evening.