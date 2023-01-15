This 2023 began its awards season with the Golden Globes and now it is the turn of the Critics Choice Awards, whose awards are delivered by the Broadcast Film Critics Association since 1995. Not only film productions will be recognized, but also television.

As is known, this event has served to determine which candidates will arrive as favorites for the Oscars, so moviegoers are watching the results. In that sense, we share everything you need to know about its live broadcast.

When are the 2023 Critics Choice Awards?

The new edition of the Critics Choice Awards will arrive this January 15, 2023.

What time is the 2023 Critics Choice Awards LIVE?

In Peru, the ceremony can be seen from 8 pm We share the schedule in other countries:

Mexico: 7 p.m.

Ecuador: 8 p.m.

Colombia: 8 p.m.

Venezuela: 9 p.m.

Bolivia: 9 p.m.

Argentina: 10 p.m.

Chile: 10 p.m.

Brazil: 10 p.m.

Where to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards LIVE?

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live at 9:00 pm on TNT, as well as on the HBO Max streaming platform.

What channel is TNT in Latin America?

Peru

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 53 SD and 1504 HD

Star Globalcom: Channel 21

Mexico

Totalplay: Channel 435

Xview+: Channel 410 HD

Izzi: Channels 610 SD and 912 HD

Megacable: Channels 410 SD and 1410 HD

Star TV: Channel 415

Dish: Channels 370 SD and 870 HD

Sky: Channels 415 SD and 1415 HD.

Argentina

Antina: Channel 69

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Express: Channels 38, 49, 407 and 856 HD

Superchannel: Channels 37/44, 423 D and 931 HD

CPETV Santa Rosa: Channels 204 SD/Digital and 702 HD

TVCO General Pico: Channels 308 SD/Digital and 702 HD

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68 and 23.5

Flow: Channel 306 HD

Movistar TV: Channel 305 HD

Claro TV: Channel 309 HD.

Chili

Zapping TV: Channel 52

Cable de la Costa: Channels 35 SD and 241 HD

Entel: Channel 109 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 595 SD and 902 HD

Gtd/Telsur: Channels 251 SD and 890 HD

Coltrahue: Channel 52 HD

Claro TV: Channels 92 SD and 592 HD

Pacific World: Channels 66 SD and 566 HD

VTR: Channels 56 SD and 781 HD

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD.

Colombia

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 400, 601 SD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 701 SD, 702 SD, 720 HD and 1701 HD

TiGO: Channels 41 SD, 42 SD, 283 HD, 301 SD and 704 HD

Digital Express Connection: 35 HD

Attachable: Channels 40 and 51

HV TV: Channel 24

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

List of nominees for the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Best film

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: a knives out story”

“RRR”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”.

Best Foreign Language Film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

close

“Decision to leave”

“RRR”.

best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots: the last wish”

Turning red

Wendell & wild.

best direction

James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water”

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”

Todd Field – “TÁR”

Baz Luhrman – “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

SS Rajamouli – “RRR”.

best Actor

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”.

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – “TÁR”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Margot Robbie – “Babylon”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Bryan Tyree Henry – “Causeway”.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: a knives out story”.

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Jalyn Hall – “Till”

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans”

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine called Birdy”

Banks Repeat – “Armageddon time”

Sadie Sink – “The Whale”

best cast

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: a knives out mystery”

“The woman king”

“Women talking”.

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field – “TÁR”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale”

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”

Rian Johnson – “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said”

Sarah Polley – “Women talking”.

best photography

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: the way of water”

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister – “TÁR”

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans”

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon”.

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans”

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: the way of water”

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis”

Florence Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon”

best editing

Tom Cross – “Babylon”

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water”

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere all at once”

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis”

Monika Willi – “TÁR”.

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jenny Eagan – “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

Shirley Kurata – “Everything everywhere all at once”

Catherine Martin – “Elvis”

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King”

Mary Zophres – “Babylon”.

Best makeup and styling

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The whale”.

“Best Visual Effects”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“RRR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best original song

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads sing”

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR”

“New Body Rhumba” – “White noise”.

best score

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino – “The Batman”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “TÁR”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women talking”

Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon”

John Williams – “The Fabelmans”.

best comedy