Together for Change harshly crossed the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, for his resolution on the situation in Formosa and insists that a delegation of congressional legislators travel to the province. They have already presented a request to the president of the lower house, Sergio Massa, and if the Frente de Todos does not support the proposal, they analyze traveling on their own.

“It was to be expected: Pietragalla endorsed the excesses of the (Gildo) Insfrán government and said that human rights violations are isolated cases. It is not an impartial observer, quite the contrary. With more reason we demand that a delegation of deputies from all forces visit Formosa“, said the president of the JxC interblock in Deputies, Mario Negri and added:” Instead of watching over human rights, the Secretary is dedicated to calling for the release of prisoners for corruption and covering violations of rights and guarantees perpetrated by the governors of his political party. “

It was to be expected: Pietragalla endorsed the excesses of the Insfrán government and said that human rights violations are isolated cases. It is not an impartial observer, quite the contrary. With all the more reason we demand that a delegation of deputies from all forces visit #Formosa – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) January 28, 2021

In that line he continued: “When Cambiemos was a government, the then national deputy led a delegation of legislators that visited Chubut due to the tragic death in a river in Santiago Maldonado. It is imperative that Sergio Massa, as president of the Lower House, guarantees that a delegation of deputies from all political parties can go to Formosa to verify what is happening there. “

In its request, JxC asked that the Human Rights commissions, chaired by deputy Hugo Yasky, and the Freedom of Expression commissions, chaired by deputy Waldo Wolff, meet in Formosa.

The lower house informed Clarion that the note was sent to the Parliamentary Secretariat and they clarified that during the extraordinary period only information commissions can be convened and that such meetings do not require any authorization. “The blocs must define it,” said parliamentary sources from the Frente de Todos.

Faced with this situation, Juntos por el Cambio was already debating via chat the possibility of traveling on their own. But taking into account the rigid income system that Formosa has, they want to guarantee that they let them in and that their privileges be respected.

After Pietragalla said at a press conference that “there is no systematic violation of human rights in Formosa,” numerous opposition legislators targeted him.

The radical deputy Ricardo Buryaile, who participated in the meeting in Formosa, denounced that Pietragalla “listened to them as Secretary of Human Rights and answered as a militant in the press conference.” “The secretary assured that there are no SYSTEMATIC violations of Human Rights. Does that mean there are not? Do the isolation centers meet the appropriate conditions? How can you hold the opposition responsible for what you saw? Didn’t you hear from the internees about the hygiene and confinement conditions of children? Didn’t they tell you that they stay more than 14 days in those centers with up to 5 negative swabs? “, he sentenced.

Mario Arce, also from Formosa, insisted: “We ask the head of the lower house, Sergio Massa, to convene the Commissions on Freedom of Expression and Human Rights. It is necessary that a delegation be formed urgently that can come to Formosa, as requested by the board of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock ”.

For his part, the deputy and president of the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro, declared: “For Secretary Horacio Pietragalla there are first and second human rights. The double standard to which he is accustomed. Unpresentable, cynical and dangerous his defense of authoritarian regime and outside the Insfrán Law “.