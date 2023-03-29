President of ApexBrasil said this 4th fair that he did not want to cause misunderstanding and that the sector is “resilient” and “part of the solution”

After being criticized, the president of the ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), Jorge Viana (PT), apologized this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) for having linked agribusiness to the advance of deforestation in Brazil. To an audience of businessmen from large industries in the sector, at a seminar held in Beijing (China), the PT member said that he did not want “leave a misunderstanding”.

“I wanted to make a brief and small repair. I’m a forest engineer by training, I made a history of our situation, especially in the Amazon, where I live, because Brazil has had an increase in deforestation in the last 4 or 5 years. But my focus was by no means to leave any misunderstandings as it may have been. We are a long way from Brazil, I think that from here to there things have not turned out the way I said”, said the president of ApexBrasil.

Viana participates in the seminar “Brazil-China Business”organized by Brazil China Business Council, which will feature speeches by Brazilian and Chinese businessmen throughout this Wednesday. The event is held at the Hotel St. Régis, the same one where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) would stay in Beijing.

The Chief Executive, however, canceled his official trip to the Asian country after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Last week, the venue centered on events, lectures and meetings between Brazilian businessmen who had already arrived in China before Lula’s decision to remain in Brasília.

On Monday, Viana highlighted Brazilian environmental issues and said it was necessary to “Stop saying outside Brazil that the country has no environmental problem”.

“We have, it’s been a long time”he said while speaking at a seminar organized by the Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and the CCG (Center for China and Globalization) in Beijing. O Power360 accompanied the 2 events.

On the occasion, Viana stated that 84 million hectares were deforested in the Brazilian Amazon over the last 50 years. Of these, 67 million were allocated to livestock and another 6 million to grain agriculture. The minister said that the data comes from studies by the Ministry of Agriculture, amazon (Institute of Man and Environment of the Amazon) and MapBiomas.

The speech contrasted with others, made at the same event by leaders of Brazilian companies that emphasized sustainable practices. Among them were the CEO of JBSGilberto Xandó, director for Asia and president for China at SuzanoPablo Gimenez Machado, and the vice president of OKAlexandre D’Ambrosio.

Among the Chinese participants were the director of China Forestry Seed Group, Zhang Guofu, the chairman of the board of directors of Shanxi Changrong Agricultural Technology, and the commercial manager of Cargillwhich Taiyong.

The words of the president of ApexBrasil had a bad effect on Tuesday (28.Mar.2023). Opposition congressmen accused the former senator from Acre of wanting to harm Brazil and hating agribusiness.

the senator Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), former Minister of Agriculture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said on Tuesday (28.Mar) that Viana’s speech was “very foolish”since Apex “it has always promoted exports, where agro is champion”.

She even raised concerns about possible fallout from the comment. “What Apex is this that accuses agro of deforesting the Amazon in front of our biggest customers, in China? Do they want to bring down the country’s image, the trade balance and the GDP all at once?”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

Viana even hit back at the former minister on the social network afterwards. He said she would be “picking up on misinformation”. According to the Apex president, what he said at the seminar in Beijing was to promote agribusiness, exports and attract investment. “The time for foolishness is past, believe me!”, he wrote.

In note, the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) said that Jorge Viana’s position is “mistaken” It is “without full knowledge about national agriculture”.

The group said that the damage that a Brazilian spokesperson like the president of the Apex does when placing himself based on “an outdated premise devoid of scientific and official information”.

To an audience practically equal to that of the 1st seminar, Viana said on this 4th fair that ApexBrasil “it will not deviate, under any circumstances, from its mission, which is to promote exports, Brazilian companies in the world and attract investments”.

“And anyone who wants to fulfill this mission must have deep respect for the Brazilian productive sectors. I claim that the agribusiness sector is resilient, it has gone through many difficulties and has overcome them all, including the pandemic. And it has always been part of the solution. Helping Brazil move forward from an economic point of view”, said at the business seminar.