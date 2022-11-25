Iranian footballer Voria Ghafouri was arrested by the country’s authorities for having “insulted and tarnished the reputation of the national team and made propaganda against the state” on his social media channels, as reported by the Fars news agency. The 35-year-old full-back has played 28 games for the national team but is not in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar. He has always fought against Ali Khamenei’s regime, for example with the campaign so that Iranian women could attend football matches. In 2019 he was summoned to provide explanations by government authorities after the then Iranian foreign minister said: “We are proud to be under pressure by pledging to defend the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria”, and he he criticized, replying: “It is not you who are under pressure, but ordinary people”.

The supreme leader addressed him with these words: “Some people, who benefit from peace and security in the country to enjoy their work and their favorite sport, spit on the plate where they eat.” In shock following the news Andrea Stramaccioni, who coached Ghafouri at Esteghlal in Tehran: “I spoke to friends in Tehran, Ghafouri was arrested in front of his 10-year-old eldest son. And his wife is very worried, like all of us”, the former Inter coach told Ansa, who is currently busy commenting on the World Cup for Rai as a second voice. Today he will comment on Iran-Wales, a match before which the Iranians will probably once again refuse to sing the national anthem as a sign of protest against the regime’s repression in the country following the killing of Mahsa Amini. It is not clear whether the players can suffer retaliation once they return home for their gestures of dissent.