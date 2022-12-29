The Provisional Measure of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to zero rates on revenues arising from air transport activities from 2023 to December 2026 should cause a cost to the collection that will be around R$ 2 billion for the period, that is, R$ 500 million per year, according to the Power360 with experts in Budgeting.

These include PIS/Pasep (Contribution to the Social Integration Program and Public Servant Asset Formation Program) and Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing). Here’s the full (80 KB) of the text published this Wednesday (Dec.21, 2022) on Official Diary of the Union.

The current government’s decision angered the president-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In PT accounts, the value would reach R$ 4 billion for 4 years. They accuse the Bolsonaro administration of deliberately harming the next government’s revenue.

As it is a provisional measure, it needs approval from Congress within 120 days or it expires.

Along the same lines, the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), said on Tuesday (Dec.27.2022) that he does not want the current president’s government to extend the exemption from PIS/Cofins charges on fuel. Taxes are suspended only until December 31, 2022. Haddad said this by telephone to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

As the Lula government is about to start 2023 with a deficit of BRL 231.5 billion, Lula was advised to increase tax collection as much as possible. The return of charging federal taxes on fuel is a measure that goes in that direction.

With the resumption of the collection of these federal taxes, the prices of gasoline, diesel and kitchen gas may rise again from January 1st. In practice, the PT climbs the Planalto ramp already charging more taxes than his predecessor.

The measure may increase the collection of the elected government by BRL 50 billion per year, about. The money should help reduce public debt in 2023.

In the last sessions of the year, the Lula government obtained approval from Congress to spend about R$ 170 billion outside the spending ceiling in 2023. Of these resources, R$ 70 billion will be used to finance the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and promises from the PT on the subject. There is still, however, the release of up to BRL 23 billion in investments outside the ceiling per year from the 2022 financial year.