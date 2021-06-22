Critics of the Q4 regime also attack the opposition we have: that it is not renewed, they point out, that it lacks proposals and alternatives, that there are still the same as always, that there is no figure with the sizes to overshadow the current one. President of the Republic, that this and that …

In other words, we would have to resign ourselves to things continuing as they are. I mean, if the political forces competing against Morena are so insignificant and timid, then let’s leave the official party the leading role and, incidentally, give it the monopoly of all virtues.

Are there ten million more poor people now than when the evil neoliberals were in charge? Yes, but the PRI is still the PRI. Hasn’t the Army returned to its barracks after Felipe Calderón removed it – at the request of Lázaro Cárdenas, at the time governor of a free and sovereign state of our very federalist Federation and currently coordinator of advisers to the presidential house – to do the dirty work of fighting the murderers who bloodied Michoacán? Yes, but Marko Cortés betrayed the principles of the PAN by allying with the PRD in the last elections. Does insecurity continue at full gallop and not only does the homicide figures not decrease, but criminal organizations acquire more and more strength and more power thanks to the strategy of offering them “hugs and not bullets”? Yes, but in the party of the Aztec sun the tribes still rule and that is why it is on the way to disappearing. Are medicines lacking in hospitals, have basic vaccines been applied, children affected by cancer cope with a dire reality, and the mismanagement of the pandemic has caused the death of half a million Mexicans? Yes, but the viability of a truly solid pact in the opposition ranks is very doubtful, the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance will not go beyond the electoral situation and the PRI themselves will end up serving the interests of Morena.

That’s where we are, ladies and gentlemen. Oh, and there are no new faces either, what the hell. Bartlett, Ebrard, Bejarano, Sansores and Monreal are not exactly fresh roses. No matter. The one that needs to be renewed is the opposition. Yes, aha …

