Barcelona, ​​Steiner by the commissioners

The FIA ​​didn’t like Günther’s words at all Steiner on the race direction and the marshals. The South Tyrolean team principal will in fact have to present himself to the stewards today at 2.30 pm, before qualifying for the Spanish GP.

This was made official by a note from the Federation itself, which evidently believes that Steiner has exceeded the limit in his statements following the penalty inflicted on Nico Hülkenberg in Monte-Carlo for a decisive overtaking on Logan Sargeant.

FIA document

This is the document of the Federation. Steiner will have to respond to a report received from the FIA ​​media delegate. He is accused of not having respected the points 12.2.1.c, f and k of the sporting regulationswho punish the conduct “prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor racing in general“, which causes “moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, members or executive officers, and more generally to the interests of motor racing and the values ​​defended by the FIA“, via a “bad behavior” towards the match officials.

Steiner’s words

Arriving in Barcelona, ​​Steiner vented himself in harsh tones towards the race direction: “Every professional sport has professional referees. F1 is one of the major sports in the world and we still rely on people who are not experts. There are always discussions, because there is no consistency in the decisions. This it’s ridiculous. I don’t want to blame any specific person, but for them this is not even a job. In a job, you can get fired because you get paid. If you do a bad job, you get fired. You can’t do it here, because they are not paid. Now is the time to resolve this issue, it has been talked about for too many years. All other sports have professional referees. In American races, in NASCAR or IndyCar, how often do you hear about problems with the stewards? It happens very rarely. Because there are people there who are dedicated to that all the time. We need professional stewards“.