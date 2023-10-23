Criticism within its own ranks – Union reacts positively

Home page politics

The Union seems to like Olaf Scholz’s move on the issue of migration – but the left in his SPD and especially the young Greens don’t at all.

Berlin – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants to introduce a “comprehensive legislative package for more and faster returns” to the cabinet on Wednesday (October 25th). “This is necessary so that we can continue to provide good care for people who have found protection from war and terror with us,” said the SPD politician Rhenish Post (RP) from this Monday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced that he wanted to take tougher action against rejected asylum seekers. “We finally have to deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany,” said the SPD politician Mirror said. CDU leader Friedrich Merz said on the ZDF program “Berlin Direkt” when asked whether he saw this as a reversal of the trend: “That seems to be the case.”

But it remains to be seen whether Scholz also has approval for this within his own party, Merz continued. At the Junge Union’s Germany Day, CSU boss Markus Söder emphasized that Scholz had to deliver now. When it comes to migration, you don’t have one or two years. “I am waiting for concrete proposals to come forward as to how we can get to work together,” Merz also warned, referring to the “Germany Pact”, which the Union wants to conclude exclusively to “stop irregular migration”.

More deportations? SPD party vice-president Midyatli critical

Does Scholz enjoy approval within his own party for his tougher approach to the issue? SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese at least praised it in an interview World Scholz’s “clear edge”. It must now be possible to control illegal migration and at the same time to get people with the prospect of staying in work more quickly.

But there was also contradiction within the SPD leadership. The deputy SPD chairwoman Serpil Midyatli said this Daily Mirror on Sunday, there was nothing to speak against speedy asylum procedures, as long as they were carried out in an orderly manner and in accordance with the rule of law. However, that alone does not solve the problems, because the vast majority of people in Germany received refugee status. This means that they are “neither illegal nor are they staying in Germany irregularly”.

Jusos sharply criticize Scholz’s statements about deportations

