Rain of criticism

Perhaps it was a mistake in the expression, but the commander of the Third Military RegionJesus Leana, generated a wave of criticism when he warned at a press conference that Whether there is security in Sinaloa will depend on the antagonistic criminal groups that are fighting over the towns. He later claimed that his words were taken out of context.

In distress

The society of Ahome, El Fuerte and Choix is ​​worried about the risk that the clashes between criminal groups will reach these lands after what is happening in Culiacan. Convoys of units with armed civilians have been seen, but there have been no outbreaks of violence. It is only a matter of time before we know how this ends.

Cheers are thrown

Despite the forecasts of the social networks, where it was recommended not to go out to the Grito de Independencia event on the esplanade of the Republic Square in Mazatlanthere was a good turnout. Mayor Edgar Gonzalez, mayor of that municipality, says that this is the result of speaking clearly about what is happening in the municipality. He only cheers himself on.

He stands in solidarity

The mayor of Sinaloa was another of those who decided to suspend the celebrations for the Grito de Independencia due to the various damages caused in that mountain region by the storm Ileana, which left several towns isolated. Rolando Mercado said that the municipality registered 181 millimeters of rain, which is why he put security before the celebration.

The other collectors

Amidst the rush to increase tax collection, Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Salvador Alvarado, The company headed by Aaron Valenzuela Ortega, who established the house-to-house collection measure, now faces the problem that there are crooks who come to collect from neighbors and are a fraud for those who try to pay for the service in this way.

