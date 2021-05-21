S.There has always been charmützel between the royal family and the British gossip press, but the indictment that Prince William is now bringing to the BBC is of a different quality. On Thursday evening, Crown Prince Charles’ son and his first wife Diana stepped in front of a camera and made a statement that has dominated the national debate ever since. The newspaper “Daily Mail” summed it up in the headline: “The BBC lies ruined my mother’s life”.

Previously, an independent commission of inquiry set up by the public broadcaster had submitted its final report on the “Bashir case”. The BBC editor Martin Bashir had landed one of the biggest coups of the state broadcaster 26 years ago when he interviewed Princess Diana about her life on the royal stage and with Prince Charles. Diana then described her misfortune in the royal family and publicly confirmed that she had been betrayed by her husband.

In crisis for years

The commission has now confirmed allegations that had surfaced immediately after the interview. Bashir had therefore convinced Diana’s brother of allegedly evil practices of the royals directed against her with lies and forged documents and thus gained access to his sister. This then did not mince words, which led to the break with the Royals; a few days after the interview with Bashir, Charles filed for divorce.

“The interview was instrumental in the deterioration of my parents’ relationship and has caused pain to countless others since then,” said William. What makes him saddest, however, is that the BBC did not properly investigate the initial suspicions and complaints, which is why his mother could not find out during her lifetime that she had been “deceived” by the BBC. “Not only was she abandoned by a villainous reporter, but also by the bosses of the BBC.” William’s brother Harry went one step further and said in his adopted country of America that the BBC interview eventually led to the death of his mother.

The fee-financed broadcaster has been in a crisis for years, which is characterized on the one hand by falling audience and audience figures, on the other hand by disputes over political orientation. Even if the Bashir affair is only partially political, it plays into the hands of those who want to continue reforming the station and neutralize its supposedly left-wing liberal tendencies. The misconduct now on record undermines the often self-assured claim of the BBC to represent the media gold standard, so to speak.

Conservatives hope for new channels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “concern” about the report on Friday. “I can only try to imagine the feelings of the royal family and I very much hope that the BBC will do everything possible to ensure that something like this never happens again.” will play a role in the redesign of the framework treaty in the coming year. Interior Minister Priti Patel and Justice Minister Robert Buckland also spoke of “very serious questions” that were directed at the internal organization of the station.

The new BBC General Director Tim Davie asked for forgiveness on Friday for a “multiple failure” of the station. He has comparatively little trouble to distance himself from the misconduct, because he only entered their service in 2008 and only took over the management eight months ago. The investigation report mainly targets Davies predecessor Tony Hall, who left the BBC last September after 47 years. Davie, who is a member of the Toris, is – like the new chairman of the “BBC Board”, Richard Sharp, said to be close to the Prime Minister.

Since Johnson took office, many have seen a conservative cultural change at work on the station. It was received with relief that the government is no longer planning to abolish the fees, but many editors complain about personnel and structural changes as well as a new political climate. Davie recently urged BBC workers to stop tweeting their political preferences; meant in particular sympathies for transgender activists or the Black Lives Matter movement. Davie also warned the in-house satirists to find a “better balance” and “not just keep joking about the Tories”.

Nevertheless, some conservative critics have given up hope of a broadcaster that is balanced from their point of view. They are now hoping for the launch of GB News, a new news channel co-founded by well-respected former BBC man Andrew Neil. The center-right audience has “lost patience” with the BBC, but also with other established channels, because they “no longer understand the culturally conservative majority” and have subscribed to the “authoritarianism” of identity politics, commented the Daily Telegraph “Recently. What is needed is a broadcaster “that does not automatically assume that the government’s decisions are always wrong and that Britain must be wrong”.