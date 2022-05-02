One post on Instagram cost Oleg Tinkov a few billion euros and his freedom of movement. On April 19, the Russian businessman, former cyclist, brewer and founder of the digital Tinkoff Bank, a diatribe about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tinkov, an admirer of British freebooter/entrepreneur Richard Branson, didn’t hold back: “The generals, waking up with a hangover, realized they have a shit army. How can the military be any good when everything else in the country is shit and entangled in nepotism and servile submission?”

Oleg Tinkov

Photo Anatoli Maltsev / EPA



One day later, Tinkov told on Sunday in The New York Times, the Kremlin contacted the directors of Tinkoff Bank. They had to cut all ties with the founder or else the bank would be nationalized. On April 22, Tinkoff Bank announced that it would change its name. Tinkov sold his 35 percent stake to metal magnate Vladimir Potanin last week for 3 percent of its actual value. Tinkov, who has lived outside of Russia for years, now resides in an unknown location and hired bodyguards. He has leukemia, but now fears for his life for another reason.

Oleg Tinkov is a white raven in the Russian business elite. He is on the British sanctions list, but is not an oligarch who owes his fortune to political connections. He dares to speak out against the war and is willing to pay the price. Only a few rich Russians make that choice.

There is no serious protest, but small cracks are visible in the walls surrounding the Kremlin. A Putin Loyal Oligarch Calling Out to end the war. The flight chief of Aeroflot that calls on colleagues to resist. The top woman of the Central Bank who wants to resign (but has to stay). A security chief who being imprisoned for unclear reasons† Discontent over economic and military setbacks could become a problem for President Putin.

Silent oligarchs

Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Russian Central Bank.

Photo Arten Kudryavtsev / EPA



At the start of the Russian invasion, on February 24, there was plenty of speculation in the West about possible resistance from the oligarchs, the billionaires with interests in commodities, real estate, banks. After all, they had the most to lose through economic sanctions. It soon became apparent that such an uprising would never happen. The fear of losing wealth and freedom or even life is too great.

The relationship was marked by President Putin’s meeting with 37 oligarchs who were summoned to the Kremlin on February 24. There she realized that they had lost everything, said one of those present The Washington Post† Putin said he had no choice but to invade Ukraine and guaranteed that Russia would remain a part of global markets. No one from the business elite protested, no one said anything.

Criticism comes from oligarchs who got rich before Putin came to power

The few oligarchs who speak out from a foreign villa never directly criticize Putin. It is rarely about the suffering that Russia causes in Ukraine. Usually it concerns the economic damage caused by the war.

Anatoly Chubais

Photo Yuri Kochetkov / EPA



Kremlin expert Catherine Belton distinguishes two types of oligarchs: those who made their fortune in the chaotic 1990s and those who became rich after Putin came to power. The cautious criticism comes from the first group. Anatoly Chubais, the man who led the sell-off of state-owned companies under Yeltsin, was Putin’s special envoy for sustainable development. Without speaking out, he exchanged Russia for Turkey – according to sources he did this out of dissatisfaction with the war in Ukraine. He is the most senior official to leave the country.

Catastrophic Mistake

Ten anonymous interlocutors from the American news site Bloomberg, drawn from government and business circles, recently expressed fears that Russian isolation will last for years to come. They view the invasion as a catastrophic mistake that reverses two decades of economic growth under Putin. At the same time, they do not think that Putin’s position of power is in danger. After the initial shock, the population has become accustomed to the restrictions imposed by the sanctions, the ruble has recovered.

Journalist Farida Rustamova van Faridaily, previously worked for BBC Russia and news site meduza, confirms this ‘normalisation’. She interviewed dozens of Russian businessmen and officials about their attitude to the war. At the beginning of March, many of them were ‘in shock’ or ‘mourning’, says Rustamova in a conversation with NRC† A few weeks later, she saw resignation to the new reality. A high-ranking official she knew as a ‘liberal’ had changed positions and said: “Now that they’ve passed sanctions against us, we’re going to screw them. Now they have to buy rubles on the Moscow stock exchange to buy gas from us. But that’s just the beginning.”

There are no more critical people around Putin. There is no one with an alternative view of the war Farida Rustamova journalist

Rustamova does not see the situation changing any time soon. “There are no more critical people around Putin. There is no one with an alternative view of the war.” Putin is in complete isolation, with only a few like-minded people around him. Rustamova: “Even powerful people realize that they have no influence and can do nothing to convey their concerns to him. Putin has been building a system of total control for 20 years.”

Death in holiday villa

Despite having little impact on Russia’s course, there are indications that it is indeed rumbling at the top of Russian business. Since the beginning of this year already six oligarchs came under mysterious circumstances for life. There is no demonstrable connection with criticism of the Kremlin. However, three of them were associated with gas company Gazprom.

On April 18, Vladislav Avayev, a former vice president of Gazprombank, his wife and daughter were found dead in their Moscow apartment. Because Avayev had a gun in his hand, he is believed to be the culprit.

A day later, Spanish police found the bodies of Sergei Protosenja, former director of energy company Novatek, his wife and daughter in a holiday villa in Lloret de Mar. Protosenja was hanging from a rope in the garden, his wife and children lay in bed with stab wounds. Novatek took in a statement distance from speculation that this too would be a family murder.

Strange things also happen at the FSB security service. Sergei Beseda was recently transferred to Lefortovo Prison in Moscow. Beseda headed the Fifth Service, once founded by Putin, responsible for espionage in former Soviet republics. The FSB chief failed in Ukraine: the information provided was faulty and no pro-Russian opposition had been set up, even though it had been ordered.

According to investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the Russian services, many soldiers blame the FSB for the military setback in Ukraine: their intelligence for the army command was not right. For example, it was expected that President Zelensky would flee abroad immediately after the invasion.

The army, writes Soldatov in The Moscow Times, is also unhappy with the change of course that started at the end of March; confining it to the Donbas. The military would like to expand the war, including mobilization. They follow the narrative of the state TV: Russia is not at war with Ukraine, but with NATO.

Soldatov added to CNN that Putin arrests people who lie to him. It is not an effective approach: out of fear even more people lie to him.