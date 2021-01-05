The corona vaccination strategy in Germany is hotly debated. The accusation: it takes too long, the vaccine is scarce. What is it about the criticism?

Hamm – Last year it was a redeeming message: The corona* Vaccine is here. In Germany, the national vaccination campaign started on December 27th. By the beginning of January 2021, 1.3 million vaccine doses were delivered by Biontech to the federal states, and another 2.68 million are to follow by February 1. Too little, say critics. (News about the coronavirus)*

The federal government is accused of negligence, reported calf*. The talk is of chaotic conditions, a lack of strategies and gross failure of those responsible. But Germany actually has too few doses of the corona vaccine?*