Ursula von der Leyen is under increasing pressure. The corona crisis is bothering her, and her handling of the criticism of EU crisis management is not particularly convincing. Is it the first woman in office at the head of the EU Commission, of all people, who has grown over her head?

Among other things, there is the question of why the EU only three months to Great Britain Ordered the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca. When asked what lessons the EU wants to learn from the late orders for future crises, von der Leyen evades and refers to her renegotiations with the manufacturers. The talks with the pharmaceutical giants are now supposed to bring additional vaccines to the community of 27 states.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

So far, the vaccine has been trickling slower in the EU than in the UK and the US. That is why it would be the least to hear a hint of self-criticism from the Commission President, similar to that from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. In view of the vaccination campaign in Germany, Spahn has admitted his own mistakes.

In addition, the fact that the President of the Commission announced the joint start of vaccine administration within the EU in December was all too glamorous. It would have been better to be more sobriety when selling joint procurement, which is still correct in itself.

But now a pattern is being repeated in Brussels that one could observe at von der Leyen during her time as defense minister. In Berlin she was accused of being overly concerned about her public image.

Mistakes in the introduction of export controls

When the joint EU vaccination campaign began after Christmas, von der Leyen had no idea of ​​the delivery failure at Astrazeneca, which is now forcing them to take political self-defense. A key element of its strategy is that the EU now wants to control more closely whether any urgently needed vaccine is exported to third countries such as the UK.

Von der Leyen also made mistakes here. In the dispute with Astrazeneca, your cabinet in Brussels allowed a control for a possible export of vaccines between Ireland and Northern Ireland to be made possible – precisely at the border in the former civil war region, where new barriers should actually be taboo. In the Brexit dispute, the EU declared that border to be downright inviolable for fundamental reasons.

This fiasco surrounding the export controls in the north of the Irish island in particular shows that panic has broken out in the Commission over the issue of procurement.

Von der Leyen should know that she is primarily dependent on the manufacturers and their capacities. It would be desirable, however, that her position at the top of the EU Commission is not weakened further – by criticism that she itself provokes.