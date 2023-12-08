Criticism of United States veto of ceasefire

Hamas calls the United States’ veto of a UN proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza “unethical and inhumane.” The US was the only one to vote against a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Thirteen of the fifteen members voted in favour, the United Kingdom abstained. “By blocking the proposal, the Americans are participating in the killings and massacres,” Hamas said in a statement.

Human rights organizations have also expressed criticism. Human Rights Watch’s UN representative, Louis Charbonneau, notes X, the former Twitter, that the United States risks being “complicit in war crimes” by continuing to provide Israel with weapons and “diplomatic cover” while it commits “atrocities” in Gaza.

UN chief António Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire earlier on Friday and warned all members of the UN Security Council of a “global threat” from the war in Gaza. He therefore made a rare appeal to Article 99 of the UN Charter.

US UN Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council that his country does not support the resolution because the proposed ceasefire “will only sow the seeds of another war.”

Israel’s UN ambassador is US President Joe Biden on X thanks for his country’s veto of the ceasefire in Gaza. According to the ambassador, the US is “firmly by our side”.