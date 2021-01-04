D.he Democrats did not take long to respond. When news of Donald Trump’s phone call got around in Georgia, Chuck Schumer made a short tweet: “You want to investigate fraud? Start with this. ”The Senate Minority Leader addressed Texan Ted Cruz, who was in charge of a group of Senators and announced that he would object to the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory when the two chambers of congress hold a joint session on Wednesday getting together. Before the future president is sworn in on January 20, a commission should examine the allegations that there have been irregularities in several states.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

With his tweet, Schumer referred to a report on Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, in which the president urged the Republican to change the certified election result in his favor. The twelve senators, who with their concerns also oppose the wishes of the parliamentary group leadership, are even more embarrassed after the call than before.