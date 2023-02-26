It is a pity that, often, those who deal with distributing content in these parts decide to change their titles. Sometimes they look for the easy joke, other times they try to adapt a play on words that, in its translation, loses its meaning, but in most cases they opt for a name that leaves no doubt about what the viewer will find. This is the case of ‘Therapy without a filter’, the fiction that has been present on Apple TV+ for a few weeks and that, with five chapters on the table, is already in the middle of its first season. ‘Shrinking’, which could be translated as ‘Contraction’ or ‘Retroceso’, is, without a doubt, a much more suggestive title.

Because ‘Therapy without a filter’ is about that, about a psychologist named Jimmy who is brought to life by Jason Segel, the endearing Marshall Eriksen from ‘How I Met Your Mother’, who, fed up with seeing how his patients fail to take control of their lives and move around their problems, decides, plain and simple, to tell them the truth and seek unscientific methods to help them in their sleeplessness.

The thing has a trick because Jimmy, in reality, is not going through his best moment. He has been in a duel for months from which he has not yet recovered due to the death of his wife in a traffic accident. In fact, the first bars of the story already suggest that the psychologist not only has not recovered from the loss, but is immersed in a process of self-destruction that is also affecting his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), a Restless, distant and very mature teenager for her age due to the bad past.

Set in the Californian city of Pasadena, the fiction created by Brett Goldstein, actor and screenwriter of ‘Ted Lasso’, Bill Lawrence and Segel himself is a comedy that touches on issues such as mental health, grief, empty nest syndrome, happiness or the complicated relationships between parents and children, but he does it in such a white way that it is often watered down. There is not even a hint of the brilliance of ‘Ted Lasso’, another series of the house, and everything is predictable and full of clichés. In this sense, the closest reference, for thematic reasons, could be the wonderful ‘After Life’ by Ricky Gervais, but Segel’s production loses out.

harmless



It is useless that among its actors we find stars like Harrison Ford, because the big problem with this series, which delves mainly into human relationships, is that its characters are not memorable either. The eternal Indy here embodies Paul, Jimmy’s boss and the head of the psychologist’s office, a sullen and somewhat disbelieving guy who has just been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and who Ford borders on. His almost paternal relationship with Jimmy is one of the most interesting of fiction. The other great character is Liz (Christa Miller), the neighbor who, with the intention of lending a hand to Jimmy and who knows whether to fill the gap left by her two children who are studying at the university, has worried about Alice for the last few years. months.

Both characters are the two finds in an otherwise average series. It is true that the recurring presence of some of Jimmy’s patients brightens the future of a story that advances without surprises, in this work of reconstruction of its main character, who tries to be a better father, a better psychologist and a better person. His growing involvement in his life will end up calling his new methods into question. In short, a lukewarm and harmless series that is far from the high level that almost all productions on the platform have.