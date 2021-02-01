Many shortcomings in vaccine procurement are inherent in the system. The private sector is more familiar with supply chains and production sites.

There must be someone to blame for the current vaccination chaos. The federal government. The countries. The EU Commission. The corporations. Patents. Capitalism. Jens Spahn. The media. However, when it comes to vaccines, things can probably not go much faster – because the system in which we live is reaching its limits. The federal and state vaccination summit does not change anything.

As much EU as possible so as not to allow “vaccination nationalism”? But it also means ineffective decision-making paths. The fact that Israel, Great Britain and even the USA, which until recently was ruled amateurishly, are vaccinating faster, is the logical consequence and a result of another contradiction. At least in Germany, until recently the EU Council President, they wanted an EU that negotiates good conditions and holds the pharmaceutical companies liable if the vaccines cause damage, and please not too much profit for “the industry”. So others were quicker to order.

Of course, it is right to point out where there has been a failure in obtaining vaccines. But a lot is systemic. Hectic calls for “Emergency vaccine industry“(Robert Habeck) or state production compulsion (Markus Söder) are helpless showmanship. The call for a strong hand sounds great in conservative ears, who like tough doers, and great in left ears, where government intervention in the pharmaceutical industry is always good.

The problem, however, is that the knowledge of global supply chains and suitable production locations lies in the private sector. That cannot be delegated back from the green party headquarters or the Bavarian State Chancellery. Until ministries know how to best produce vaccines, the South Pole will be ice-free. Another way would be better: offer pharmaceutical companies very high profits for faster deliveries, combined with the obligation to issue licenses to other companies that can step in. Not nice. But a result of our system.