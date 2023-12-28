Endless crises and internal tensions

There disastrous 2023 Haas seasonwhich finished last in the Constructors' standings for the second time in three years, seems to have left some people behind internal consequences of the garage which also involve the two drivers of the American team, Nico Hulkenberg And Kevin Magnussen. In recent days, in fact, an interview given by Hulkenberg to the site's microphones had caused quite a stir Auto Motor und Sport.

Emmerich's #27 has he unequivocally placed the responsibility for the disappointing year on the team, underlining in particular how even the introduction of a 'B' version of the VF-23 in the last GPs had not essentially brought any tangible improvements. A situation that Hulkenberg himself defined as “worrying” in view of 2024. Now a reply has come directly from his garage partner, Kevin Magnussen, who asked to avoid what would be an annoying 'hunt for the culprit'.

Magnussen 'answers' Hulkenberg

“I don't think it helps the team to talk badly about it in front of journalists – commented the Dane, who this year was defeated by his teammate in all statistical items, from points obtained to direct comparisons in qualifying and the race – I think this is a team sport. We are all involved. We are all responsible and I don't want to stay here and look like a 'sacred cow'. I'm part of this problem, as are everyone on the Haas team“. The subtext is clear: Hulkenberg included.

In 2018 Haas jumped up to fifth place among the teams, dueling for a long time for fourth position with the then Renault. Magnussen himself was part of that team. Since then, however, the crisis in results has been constant: “We must remain united and go back to doing what we have done in the past. This team has shown great potential for a long time. It's time to achieve our goals consistently, because I think the talent and potential of this team is very great“, commented the Dane.