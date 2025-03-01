Since Donald Trump assumed his second mandate in the White House, the political climate In the United States it has become even more tense if possible, especially for the Trans community, That, in recent weeks, he has seen how his rights are increasingly restricted with orders such as the prohibition that Trans women compete in women’s sports.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Kaitlyn Siragusa, or Murourath, one of the Streamers Best known in the country, it has become the object of hard criticism on social networks after attacking a group of activists from the LGTBI community who claimed that Worcester County, located in the state of Massachusetts, became a “Sanctuary City for Transgender and Diverso Gender people.”

“If you don’t want the city to be safe for transsexuals, get ready for transsexuals to make the city A very little sure place for you “, It is heard to say one of the activists. Statements that, however, did not sit well with influencerwho was at that time reacted to a clip of the streamer Asmongold, Twitch expelled a few weeks ago to encourage hate against Palestine.

So much so that, when one of his followers asked him in the chat what would he do with this group of people, the American stopped the video to search YouTube for some Images of Los Angeles fires. “Give the crazy All California. Yes, we can give them California, I’m fine with that,” Muraunth said, nodding.

Although these statements were made a couple of weeks ago, it was not until Thursday when his name was involved in the controversy. Despite the numerous criticism, the content creator, far from retracting, He has reaffirmed in his words through its X (old Twitter) account, where it accumulates more than 3.8 million followers.

“I guess I can’t question the behavior of ‘activists’ that try to encourage violence against their own community without being accused of hating them, “he began by saying the influencer. “But, again, I don’t suppose the actions of a few specific ones are indicative of the set. But thanks for making a trend!” He added.

In a subsequent publication, the content creator has positioned himself against the “sides”, claiming that she “simply” says things as he sees them. “I don’t have an agenda or a master plan To attract another demographic group, “he explained, in reference to negative comments on his supposed ideological evolution.