The Russian commander-in-chief Gerasimov was supposed to ensure Russian progress in the Ukraine war, but is now testing the limits of “tolerable failure”.

Moscow/London – Russia has had a new supreme commander in the Ukraine war since January. But instead of pressing ahead with the Russian winter offensive as planned, under General Valery Gerasimov, failures piled up. According to Ukrainian information and Western intelligence reports, Russian advances are progressing extremely slowly and Russian fighters are suffering heavy casualties every day.

In its daily situation report on the short message service Twitter, the British Ministry of Defense now even goes so far as to describe the deployment of Gerasimov as a “failure”. The 67-year-old, who has been the chief of staff of the Russian army since 2012, is now testing the limits of “failure that the Russian government can tolerate,” according to a statement from London on Saturday (April 1).

Commander-in-Chief in the Ukraine War: Why Valeri Gerasimov fails as army chief

The aim of Gerasimov’s appointment was to expand and stabilize Russian control over the Donbas, the London ministry report summarizes the background to the change of power at the head of the “military special operation”. On January 11, in addition to his position as chief of staff, Gerasimov also took over command of the Russian attack on Ukraine from Sergei Surovikin.

However, as a result of the transfer of power, Russian troops made only “marginal gains” that cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers at several points on the war fronts in Donbass. For example, for months there has been a struggle for control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where the defenders are still holding out despite partial Russian successes.

Dispute over British reports from the Ukraine war: Russia speaks of disinformation

In general, it can be seen from the information from the British authorities that the personnel advantages after the Russian partial mobilization in the autumn had already been largely “wasted” due to the unsuccessful attempts by Russia to attack. There are already reports of new mobilization attempts in Russia.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense has published daily news reports on the progress of the war. Citing intelligence information, the British government wants to show its Western allies that its support for Ukraine is working. The reports are also intended to counter the Russian portrayal. Moscow, on the other hand, has been accusing the UK of a targeted disinformation campaign for months. (saka with dpa)