From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, anti-Semitism has been increasing in Germany. During these difficult times, a daycare center wants to change its name to “Anne Frank”. There is a hail of criticism.

Tangerhütte – The planned name change of a daycare center in Saxony-Anhalt has been the subject of strong discussions since Monday. “Anne Frank” is the name of the day care center in Tangerhütte, which is to be renamed as part of a new educational concept. But the considerations are met with criticism nationwide. Especially against the background of Escalation of violence in the Middle East and increasing anti-Semitic incidents in Germany Many are against a change at this time.

Previously it had Magdeburger Volksstimme reports that the board of trustees of the municipal institution has voted for a new name. The daycare center will therefore no longer be named after the world-famous Jewish girl, but could soon be called “World Explorer”. The mayor of the city in Saxony-Anhalt, Andreas Brohm (independent), made it clear on Monday that nothing had been decided yet. However, he emphasized that the discussion about a new name arose long before the current events in the Middle East. The daycare center has been fundamentally restructured towards the concept of open work. This means that instead of being divided into age groups, children are divided more according to their own needs and interests.

Fuss over the “Anne Frank” daycare center in Saxony-Anhalt: Sharp criticism of the renaming

According to the assessment of the Anne Frank Educational Center However, the renaming of the daycare center in Anhalt is a fatal signal – especially in view of the growing anti-Semitism in all parts of society. As director Deborah Schnabel said on Monday Frankfurtexplained that the project would “contribute to the invisibility of Jewish life and Jewish victim stories[tragen]the foundations of our culture of remembrance”.

A sign at the facility in Tangerhütte reads “Anne Frank daycare center.” This could change soon. © Peter Gercke/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The International Auschwitz Committee also criticized the plans and called for them to be reconsidered in an open letter. “If you are willing to dismiss your own history so carelessly, especially in these times of new anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, and if the name of Anne Frank is perceived as unsuitable in public space, you can only become fearful and anxious when it comes to the culture of remembrance in our country.” , writes Executive Vice President Christoph Heubner.

“Anne Frank” daycare center in Saxony-Anhalt is to be given a new name – mayor defends the city’s values

Anne Frank was born in 1929 into a Jewish family in Frankfurt am Main. After they escaped from the National Socialists in 1933 After she fled to the Netherlands, her family hid in a back house. During this time, Anne Frank wrote a diary, which was later published as a book and is now one of the most widely read works of world literature. In 1945, at the age of 15, Anne Frank died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp after her family was betrayed and extradited to the Nazis.

According to his own announcement, Tangerhütte’s mayor welcomes the numerous “constructive suggestions and suggestions”. These would “give the weighing process a new dynamic”. They didn’t want to send the wrong signals with the plans to change the name. The city stands for “a cosmopolitan Germany that is at the same time as aware of its historical responsibility as it is of its educational mission.” (nz/dpa/afp)