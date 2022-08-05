Home page politics

Politicians and experts criticize the federal government’s new infection protection law. The topic of vaccination is causing an uproar.

Berlin – The Federal Republic is facing the third Corona winter in a row. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann presented the new Infection Protection Act on Wednesday so that the country can start well next year despite the expected seasonal increase in the number of infections with the corona virus. When it comes to communication, the Ministry of Health continues to rely on the proven car comparison. The amended law provides for basic rules from October to Easter (“winter tyres”), which can be extended if necessary (“snow chains”).

The “winter tire” rules can in turn be individually extended by the countries depending on the infection situation. Shortly after the announcement, this decision caused massive criticism, as it would favor the return of a patchwork quilt in the Corona rules.

Corona rules for the winter: do those who have been boosted have to vaccinate themselves twice in winter?

These regulations also include the introduction of a mask requirement for publicly accessible interiors. These include restaurants, bars and museums. The Ministry of Health announces to this rule: “A mandatory exception must be provided for persons who have a test certificate or have recovered or who are fully vaccinated and whose last vaccination was no more than three months ago.”

In plain language, this means that even people who have already received a booster vaccination would theoretically have to be vaccinated twice more in order to benefit from the exception rule over the full period (October 1, 2022 to April 7, 2023). . According to the rules, even a booster vaccination received in October would already lose its validity in January.

Second booster vaccination: Infection Protection Act contradicts Stiko recommendation

A particularly piquant circumstance because the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) currently recommends the fourth vaccination only for selected groups. These include people over the age of 70, residents of care facilities, medical staff and people with immunodeficiency: For all other population groups, only the simple booster vaccination is recommended.

Bavaria’s FDP boss Hagen criticizes: The new infection protection law could create a “fatal” impression

Against this background, it is hardly surprising that criticism of the measures was not long in coming. Bavaria’s FDP leader Martin Hagen criticized the decision of the Minister of Health. “Exceptions to the mask requirement for newly vaccinated people may be well intentioned,” said Hagen dem Munich Mercury (Saturday). “Stiko recommends a second booster only for vulnerable groups. The impression that politicians want to urge citizens to undergo medically questionable surgery would be fatal,” said the 41-year-old.

Kubicki calls the plans “highly problematic in terms of medical ethics” – criticism also comes from the traffic lights

Hagen’s party colleague Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) told the mirror, he will “fight with all his might” that the plans will not be implemented. The deputy President of the Bundestag described the discrepancy between the recommendations of the Stiko and the requirements of the Infection Protection Act as “highly problematic in medical ethics”.

And even directly from the traffic light government, there were critical voices about the regulation. The Green economic politician Dieter Janecek told the World: “Why it should help to protect against infection if a mask is required when entering a bar or restaurant while it is then not worn indoors needs at least an explanation.”

Virologist Streeck: “Cannot be the solution to be vaccinated permanently”

Various experts also wondered about the three-month rule for vaccination and criticized the decision. “It cannot be the solution to be vaccinated permanently,” said virologist Hendrik Streeck bild.de. “People should get vaccinated if they want to reduce the risk of getting a serious condition – not in the hope of getting more freedom,” added the 44-year-old. He described the decision as “very unfortunate” in view of Stiko’s recommendation.

The head of the statutory health insurance physicians, Andreas Gassen, described the planned regulations bild.de as “unmedical” and demanded: “This proposed regulation from the new Infection Protection Act must be changed.”

New corona rules under criticism: General practitioner doubts whether they can be implemented

On Thursday, the chairman of the Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, warned in the Rheinische Post before problems in the implementation of the measures. “If, for example, the mask requirement should be differentiated according to whether the last vaccination was three or four months ago, then I wonder how that should work in everyday life. It is obvious that such regulations will not contribute to acceptance among the population.”

It remains to be seen whether the traffic light government will react to the criticism and revise the regulations again. The Infection Protection Act is scheduled to come into force on October 1st. (fd with dpa)