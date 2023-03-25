Observers and activists on social media criticized the reliance of Moroccan producers and directors on the same actors and actresses in comic series and productions, with the attraction of social media celebrities, while many pioneers of the small Moroccan screen were absent.

The first, second, and eighth Amazigh Moroccan channels present a set of programs for the month of Ramadan, which includes a group of Moroccan drama series, all of which are produced abroad, in addition to series and comedies broadcast at Iftar.

Repetition without value added

The film critic, member of the Moroccan Association of Film Critics, Yasmine Boucher, confirms that the repetition of the same faces in several series and dramas “is a situation that has been repeated for years and is not born today, with a slight change by adding one, two or three faces at most to create some change, and these new faces are who carries the torch to appear in the works frequently.”

However, the question, according to Yasmin, “is not about repeating the same faces, but rather about the added value of the participation of these actors and actresses in multiple series, especially since some of them play the same roles in different works.”

And the film critic considered, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that all this “gives the impression to the recipient and the viewer, and even to some observers, that there are groups working with each other, with the same crews and actors, that do not know change except with regard to events and roles only.” .

Repeating faces is an unhealthy phenomenon

Art critic Abdullah Al-Sheikh considered, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the annual repetition of the same faces is an unhealthy phenomenon, because it drops the television works presented in monotony, stereotypes and rumination, at a time when the artistic body must pump new blood into its arteries in search of formulas.” A new representation that governs the quality of performance.

Al-Sheikh stressed that “every good work of art must bet on innovation and change, in order to avoid inverted and normative roles that disturb the work’s spirit, blur its value, and empty its message of all meaning and significance.”

And he stressed that: “We are not against any of the faces, provided that the requirements of creative and convincing performance are adhered to at the level of representation, and interaction with the viewer with all its psychological loads and dramatic stances.”

He pointed out that “the speed of the seasonal Ramadan preparations negatively affects the general construction of the submitted works, and makes them not live up to expectations.”

Seasonal business with advertising privacy

The researcher in drama and multimedia, Karim Baba, believes that, in principle, “it is not harmful for a new face to appear alongside his fellow artists in seasonal dramas, given its advertising specificity on the one hand, and the association of a large number of filming works simultaneously on the other hand.”

However, “if the names, whether known to the public or not, are imposed on the director for non-professional motives, and they are often marketing propaganda by investing in the popularity of digital content makers, then the matter is contrary to what the viewer aspires to, but rather increases the perpetuation of the phenomenon of intrusion into the artistic field.” In general, not just the dramatic,” Baba continues in a telephone interview with “Sky News Arabia.”

And the film critic, Yasmine Boucher, says that “the directors and producers who attract the faces of social media, aim mainly to increase the number of viewership, especially since the series are also re-broadcast on the YouTube channel,” noting that “some viewers can watch the drama or The comedian, due to the presence of one of the stars of social networking sites, who follow him widely.

Yasmine explained, “The faces of social media in television works are unhealthy, because they are not able to act or stand in front of the camera in dramatic or even comedic works, and they do not possess theatrical, cinematic or television qualifications, otherwise there is no need for the continuation of the work of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Art.” .

The art critic Al-Sheikh refused that the stars of social networking sites be “a typical alternative to the pioneers of the Moroccan screen,” stressing that “it is time for us to rehabilitate our public television scene, not the private Ramadan, on the basis of smooth dialogue between successive generations, without exclusion, bias, or symbolic killing.” , considering that “the pioneers constitute, by force and deed, the Moroccan school of spectacle, and it is not possible in any way to exclude them and dispense with them.”

On the other hand, the researcher in drama and multimedia, Karim Baba, believes that “there is another aspect that contributes to the decline of pioneers at some point, which is that the new faces do not have great material demands, unlike professional artists, and it is a matter of choice and principle that must be respected and supported, because Contributes to ensuring professional and ethical conditions for practicing the profession.