Very powerful start to the third season, after two years of waiting – with the last three episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, essential to understand the story arc, as a balm to alleviate the return. As we predicted, the clan of the Mandalorians takes on a special role in the new session. The action begins with the forging of a helmet whose characteristics sound familiar to us. The fire creates a new Mandalorian helmet that will be delivered to a teenager in an initiation ritual at the foot of a lake. The act is interrupted by the attack of a giant lizard that emerges from the waters by surprise before the warriors gathered in the ceremony. The fight is spectacular, but their weapons seem harmless against the extraordinary granite-skinned critter, whose massive jaws devour armored humans like pipes. Fortunately, a spaceship arrives to save the day, with Mando at the helm and the endearing Baby Yoda as a squire. Two super two.

Mando wanted to give Grogu tender eyes without fuss and for that he dared to remove his damned helmet, under which we could finally glimpse the face of Pedro Pascal, whose voice, at this rate, is going to be listed on the stock market. Due to this excess of affection, airing his face -one wonders how the Mandalorians shower and have intercourse without removing the protection of the head-, his peers deny him and he must redeem himself by bathing in the living waters of the mines. Mandalore. The planet is supposedly poisoned, but the apostate by accident is a stubborn guy who wants to win back the favor of his family and his religion. Thus, he undertakes a great journey towards the place where he was born, crossing the stars, a mission that will probably span the entire season. The first chapter of the journey lasts just 37 minutes that fly by, they know little. One is left wanting more, which is a point in favor of the bet. At a stop along the way -“this is the way”- visit once again the planet Nevarro, where they meet Greef Karga -full of references to the saga- and a group of pirates with bad tempers that will not stop in his effort to tickle the protagonist of the most suggestive live action series of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, with the permission of ‘Andor’. The western packaging is still valid, there is even a duel, and a battle in space, with meteorites in the middle, which can be reminiscent of ‘Asteroids’, one of the first games in the mythical machine rooms (the Atari classic from early 80’s). Rick Famuyiwa (‘Dope’) directs the episode with gusto, written by Jon Favreau himself -the biggest fan among fans-, with Dave Filoni in executive production. Wrath of the Titans.

‘The Mandalorian’ is a good action-adventure comic, an easily assimilated comic-book, with a pulp aftertaste, nice to watch to escape boredom. His narration is telegraphic, he goes about his business. Drop the exact information to move the action forward, it doesn’t need more, with a grateful rhythm. It is a pleasantly digestible pocket novel, which flows shamelessly and joyfully, free of nostalgic tolls at this point. It is a joy to enjoy so much puppet, so much makeup, so much latex and so much old-fashioned special effect. The CGI is noticeable in the general plans, in the cities and the planets that host them, but it does not bother at all, quite the opposite (watch out for the psychedelic trip that Grogu takes through the galaxy). The godzilla crocodile, with an air of ‘Jurassic World’, works very well. Maximum integration. Actors under the masks flying, pulled by strings. Wonderful retro manual spin. One of the secrets of his success: finding the balance between yesterday and today, with a view to tomorrow. Taking advantage of this argument in favor of the twinning between the material and new technologies, it is time to recommend a visit to Puerto Espacial (https://www.puertoespacial.es/) on the outskirts of Valladolid. A great little unofficial theme park dedicated to the mythical saga, with figures, ships and fascinating recreations of the universe started by George Lucas. A maximum frenzy, ideal for instagrammers, where every irredeemable parishioner will find the ideal temple to feed a passion that is transferred from father to son (yes, like football, very masculine too). The work of the sculptor Juan Villa and his team is a torrent of dedication and fantasy, extensible, a few kilometers away, to El Castillo Encantado (https://www.elcastilloencantado.es/), where Harry Potter, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ with Frankenstein, supernatural creatures and the sticky green slime of ‘Ghostbusters’. Eurodisney is dying of envy. An ideal excursion for family freaks where, of course, Mando and Baby Yoda are not lacking.