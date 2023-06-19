The taste for espionage during the iron curtain years is still very much alive: while Filmin, under the name ‘The Mole’, recovers two wonders of British fiction based on two works by John le Carré, ‘Coilsmith, Tailor, Soldier , spy’ and ‘Smiley’s people’, starring the real and true George Smiley, that is, Sir Alec Guinness, HBO Max brings the wonderful Romanian series ‘Spy/Master’ which, despite having been released in the last Berlinale with good reviews, has gone virtually unnoticed.

It may be nostalgia, but at a time when technology seems to have limited espionage to guys who sit in front of a computer and order food from Amazon, the recovery of physical surveillance, anxiously consumed cigarettes, terylene suits is welcome. , the hidden messages in champagne bottle labels and the rules of Moscow. Because all of that is in the six episodes of the analog ‘Spy/Master’. That and, above all, the intrigue, essential in a series of this genre. And, here the intrigue is to know if the circumspect and content Víctor Godeanu (Alec Secăreanu) will manage to escape from the Romanian counterintelligence after betraying his country. As Smiley, the spy who best understands the mystery of human behavior, says, “Betrayal is largely a matter of habit.”

We are in 1978, in a Romania subjected to the bloody repression and delusions of grandeur of General Ceaucescu, the European dictator who ended up being shot along with his wife (as hated and feared as he was) at Christmas 1989. Godeanu, right-hand man de Ceaucescu, is a senior member of the Romanian Securitate who has spent fifteen years passing secrets to the KGB, until his colleagues begin to suspect him. Moscow proposes extraction, but Godeanu refuses: he doesn’t want to go from one dictatorship to another, he doesn’t want to leave a country where he has to burn a portrait of Ceaucescu drawn by his daughter for fear of being considered a caricature for a living in another where he will have to do the same with the portrait of Brezhnev.

Godeanu’s only escape is to defect to the United States; For this reason, and taking advantage of a trip on a diplomatic mission to Bonn, he contacts CIA agent Frank Jackson (Parker Sawyers) to get him out of Romania. But the circumstances are not right: the Camp David peace talks between Israel and Egypt are taking place, and President Carter does not want them to be jeopardized, so Godeanu’s extraction is being postponed. Thus, and while the Romanian remains in a kind of limbo, the spies from his own country and those from the KGB are tightening the siege. As if that were not enough, the regime threatens Godeanu’s family, who remain in Bucharest and begin to suffer the consequences of his desertion.

But Godeanu is not the hero of le Carré, he is not the man who remains moral in an immoral world: through the narration of the days before his trip to Bonn, which contextualize the action and explain Godeanu’s motivations, we learn about his darker aspects, which are many and which enrich the character, as well as the work of Alec Secăreanu, who plays an inexpressive and serious guy whose mask cracks as he feels cornered.

‘Spy/Master’ constitutes a notable exercise that, although it does not add anything new to the genre, is intelligent enough to wisely recover some aspects of the classics: it mixes the intrigue of the American political ‘thrillers’ of the 70s and the solid style of old British spy series, and spices it up with a tense calm and a powerful sense of claustrophobia, that of a man who sees no way out. Meanwhile, Smiley wipes his glasses with the end of his tie.