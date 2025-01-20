Despite having declared himself against Donald Trump on several occasions, the rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the artists who performed this weekend at the Crypto Ball, an event in Washington DC framed within the investiture acts who was already president of the United States. And there have been many who have rebelled against this apparent hypocrisy on the part of the singer, charging against him on social networks.

According to the description of the event on its official website, the Crypto Ball is “a celebratory atmosphere intended to honor the first ‘crypto president’ of the United States, President-elect Donald J. Trump, his incoming cabinet and his administration.” The event was held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium and was hosted by former PayPal COO David Sacks.

Given the videos circulating on social networks, showing the performances of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, who in the past They had spoken against the presidentfans have not hesitated to speak out heatedly. “There is no check in the world worth selling my soul to the devil,” one Instagram user commented on The Shade Room’s post.

Some, like actress Amanda Seales, have not missed the opportunity to share old videos of the rapper to highlight the incongruity. And, in a publication by Snoop Dogg himself from years ago, the artist expressed that he couldn’t wait to see who would be the first to perform for Trump, promising to criticize him harshly.









“To all the people in the federal government who are not paid right now, there is no fucking way in the world I could vote for Donald Trump when he comes back again,” the rapper vehemently claimed in 2019 on his social networks. “If you vote for him, you’re stupid sons of bitches,” he said then.

For now, Snoop Dogg has not made any comments about his performance at the Crypto Ball, beyond sharing an image of him and Ross at the event. Donald Trump takes office this Monday as president of the United States, after having won the general elections last November, in which he defeated Kamala Harris.

Among the measures he has announced regarding the world of entertainment, the election of several like-minded stars as his “ambassadors” within the mostly hostile Hollywood industry stands out. “It is my honor to announce that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone will be special ambassadors in a great, but very conflictive, place: Hollywood, California,” he announced.