First the parents were angry, now the opposition: The problems with homeschooling put school senator Ties Rabe under great pressure. The call for consequences is getting louder.

Hamburg – The displeasure with Hamburg’s school senator Ties Rabe (SPD) due to persistent problems with the provision of digital lessons during the corona lockdown is growing. The CDU and left-wing parliamentary groups in particular now vigorously criticized the Social Democrats’ crisis management. Rabe did not prepare the Hamburg schools fast enough for distance lessons, said Union parliamentary group leader Dennis Thering. He accused the Senator of incompetence and called on Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) to intervene: “Take on the topic and make it a top priority.”

In Hamburg, due to the Corona crisis, the attendance requirement for schoolchildren is lifted until the end of January. However, there have recently been many problems with distance learning, which is why many parents, teachers and students publicly criticized the approach of the Hamburg Senate, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de*.